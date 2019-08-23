Contrasting of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) and bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Both Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) and bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 23 22.29 N/A 0.07 398.08 bluebird bio Inc. 135 106.40 N/A -11.36 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 6.7% 4.3% bluebird bio Inc. 0.00% -34% -28.5%

Volatility & Risk

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 1.58 and its 58.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. bluebird bio Inc.’s 2.24 beta is the reason why it is 124.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.3 and 2.3 respectively. Its competitor bluebird bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.3 and its Quick Ratio is 9.3. bluebird bio Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and bluebird bio Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 bluebird bio Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $46, while its potential upside is 43.84%. On the other hand, bluebird bio Inc.’s potential upside is 45.40% and its consensus target price is $158.25. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, bluebird bio Inc. is looking more favorable than Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 63.8% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of bluebird bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 3.7% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.8% of bluebird bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.58% 9.7% 66.72% 113.36% 107.57% 133.98% bluebird bio Inc. -8.7% 2.28% -6.01% 0.82% -15.47% 32.29%

For the past year Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than bluebird bio Inc.

Summary

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors bluebird bio Inc.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops novel drugs to treat intractable diseases in the United States. Its pre-clinical stage drug candidates include ARO-HBV to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection; ARO-AAT to treat liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-LPA to reduce production of apolipoprotein A; ARO-AMG1, which is developed against an undisclosed genetically validated cardiovascular target; and ARO-F12, a potential treatment for factor 12 mediated diseases, such as hereditary angioedema and thromboembolic disorders. The company also develops ARO-HIF2, a drug candidate for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Amgen, Inc. The company was formerly known as Arrowhead Research Corporation and changed its name to Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in April 2016. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

bluebird bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in phase II/III clinical studies for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in four clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia, and severe sickle cell disease. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bb2121, a chimeric antigen receptor T cell product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. bluebird bio, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering gene therapies in oncology; Kite Pharma, Inc. to develop and commercialize second generation T cell receptor (TCR) product candidates against an antigen related to certain cancers associated with the human papilloma virus; and Medigene AG for the research and development of TCR product candidates directed against approximately four antigens for the treatment of cancer indications. The company was formerly known as Genetix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and changed its name to bluebird bio, Inc. in September 2010. bluebird bio, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.