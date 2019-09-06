Contrasting of Arrow Financial Corporation (AROW) and 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY)

Arrow Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:AROW) and 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) compete against each other in the Regional – Northeast Banks sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arrow Financial Corporation 33 4.24 N/A 2.46 13.53 1st Constitution Bancorp 18 2.87 N/A 1.62 11.25

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Arrow Financial Corporation and 1st Constitution Bancorp. 1st Constitution Bancorp is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Arrow Financial Corporation. The business that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Arrow Financial Corporation’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than 1st Constitution Bancorp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Arrow Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:AROW) and 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arrow Financial Corporation 0.00% 13.6% 1.2% 1st Constitution Bancorp 0.00% 9.6% 1%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.57 beta means Arrow Financial Corporation’s volatility is 43.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s 80.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.2 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Arrow Financial Corporation and 1st Constitution Bancorp Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arrow Financial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 1st Constitution Bancorp 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, 1st Constitution Bancorp’s consensus target price is $21.5, while its potential upside is 24.21%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Arrow Financial Corporation and 1st Constitution Bancorp are owned by institutional investors at 41.5% and 34.9% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 3.2% of Arrow Financial Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.9% of 1st Constitution Bancorp’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arrow Financial Corporation -2.03% -3.59% -0.57% 4.89% -11.82% 3.87% 1st Constitution Bancorp 0.77% 1.45% -3.04% -7.38% -14.71% -8.63%

For the past year Arrow Financial Corporation had bullish trend while 1st Constitution Bancorp had bearish trend.

Summary

Arrow Financial Corporation beats 1st Constitution Bancorp on 10 of the 10 factors.

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in the central and northeastern New Jersey areas. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, and loans secured by equipment and receivables; secured and unsecured short-to-medium term commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential and commercial properties. In addition, the company offers residential first mortgage loans secured by owner-occupied property; construction loans; reverse mortgages; second mortgage home improvement loans; home equity lines of credit; and non-residential consumer loans for automobiles, recreation vehicles, and boats, as well as secured and unsecured personal loans, and deposit account secured loans. It serves corporations, individuals, partnerships, and other community organizations, as well as small businesses and not-for-profit organizations. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated through 17 branch offices, as well as 2 residential mortgage loan production offices in New Jersey. 1st Constitution Bancorp was founded in 1989 and is based in Cranbury, New Jersey.