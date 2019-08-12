Contrasting of Array BioPharma Inc. (ARRY) and Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX)

We are contrasting Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) and Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Array BioPharma Inc. 29 55.03 N/A -0.59 0.00 Orchard Therapeutics plc 16 536.69 N/A -1.50 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Array BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -49.2% -24.5% Orchard Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Array BioPharma Inc. are 5.7 and 5.6 respectively. Its competitor Orchard Therapeutics plc’s Current Ratio is 9.2 and its Quick Ratio is 9.2. Orchard Therapeutics plc can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Array BioPharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Array BioPharma Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Array BioPharma Inc. 0 3 2 2.40 Orchard Therapeutics plc 0 0 0 0.00

$39.2 is Array BioPharma Inc.’s average price target while its potential downside is -18.08%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Array BioPharma Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 53.6% respectively. 0.4% are Array BioPharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Array BioPharma Inc. 2.59% 3.53% 107.05% 167.77% 192.84% 235.79% Orchard Therapeutics plc 5.46% 0.71% -25.2% 14.73% 0% -10.36%

For the past year Array BioPharma Inc. had bullish trend while Orchard Therapeutics plc had bearish trend.

Array BioPharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs to treat patients with cancer in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s drugs in Phase III clinical trials include Binimetinib, Encorafenib, Selumetinib, and Ipatasertib/GDC-0068 for the treatment of cancer, as well as ASC08/Danoprevir to treat hepatitis C virus. Its drug candidates in Phase II/registration trials comprise Larotrectinib/LOXO-101, a PanTrk inhibitor for cancer; Tucatinib/ONT-380, a HER2 inhibitor for breast cancer; and Varlitinib/ASLAN001, a Pan-HER2 inhibitor for gastric or breast cancer. In addition, the company is developing ARRY-797, a p38 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for Lamin A/C-related dilated cardiomyopathy; Motolimod/VTX-2337, a Toll-like receptor that is under Phase II clinical studies for cancer; and Prexasertib/LY2606368, a CHK-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for cancer, as well as ARRY-382, a CSF1R inhibitor that is under Phase I/II clinical trial to treat cancer. Further, it is developing GDC-0575, a CHK-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of cancer; LOXO-292, a RET inhibitor, which is under Phase I clinical trials to treat cancer; and LOXO-195, a NTRK inhibitor that is under Phase I clinical trials to treat cancer. Array BioPharma Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Amgen, Asahi Kasei Pharma Corporation, Loxo Oncology, and Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.