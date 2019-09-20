Contrasting of ArQule Inc. (ARQL) and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML)

ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ArQule Inc. 8 106.49 N/A -0.17 0.00 Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 14 27.12 N/A -3.04 0.00

Table 1 highlights ArQule Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ArQule Inc. 0.00% -29.1% -20.9% Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -127.1% -98.9%

Risk & Volatility

ArQule Inc.’s current beta is 2.18 and it happens to be 118.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s 27.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.27 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of ArQule Inc. is 6.5 while its Current Ratio is 6.5. Meanwhile, Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.1 while its Quick Ratio is 5. ArQule Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

ArQule Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ArQule Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

ArQule Inc. has a consensus price target of $9, and a 7.27% upside potential. Competitively the average price target of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. is $35, which is potential 214.18% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Stemline Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than ArQule Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 77.4% of ArQule Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 79.9% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1% of ArQule Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% are Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ArQule Inc. -3.9% -9.83% 58.9% 183.43% 99.41% 264.26% Stemline Therapeutics Inc. -1.12% -10.82% -11.65% 24.02% -11.24% 39.68%

For the past year ArQule Inc. was more bullish than Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

ArQule Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

ArQule, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tivantinib (ARQ 197), a small molecule inhibitor of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase and its biological pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage products include ARQ 087, a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor family Phase II clinical trial for patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and in Phase Ib for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 092, an inhibitor of the AKT serine/threonine kinase in Phase I clinical trials for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 751, a next-generation inhibitor of AKT in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and ARQ 761, an intravenously administered analogue of Beta-lapachone, which is Phase 1b clinical trial used as a promoter of NQo1-mediated programmed cancer cell death. Its pre-clinical development program also includes ARQ 531, an inhibitor of BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase. The company has co-development and co-commercialization agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.; license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; and collaborative research and development agreement with Beryllium Development Corp. Arqule, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. It also develops SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of a tumor-promoting nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to attack brain cancer. In addition, it develops SL-501, a next generation IL-3R-targeted therapy that is in preclinical development. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.