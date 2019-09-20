Contrasting of ArQule Inc. (ARQL) and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML)

ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ArQule Inc.
|8
|106.49
|N/A
|-0.17
|0.00
|Stemline Therapeutics Inc.
|14
|27.12
|N/A
|-3.04
|0.00
Table 1 highlights ArQule Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ArQule Inc.
|0.00%
|-29.1%
|-20.9%
|Stemline Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-127.1%
|-98.9%
Risk & Volatility
ArQule Inc.’s current beta is 2.18 and it happens to be 118.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s 27.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.27 beta.
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of ArQule Inc. is 6.5 while its Current Ratio is 6.5. Meanwhile, Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.1 while its Quick Ratio is 5. ArQule Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Stemline Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Ratings
ArQule Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|ArQule Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Stemline Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
ArQule Inc. has a consensus price target of $9, and a 7.27% upside potential. Competitively the average price target of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. is $35, which is potential 214.18% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Stemline Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than ArQule Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 77.4% of ArQule Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 79.9% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1% of ArQule Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% are Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|ArQule Inc.
|-3.9%
|-9.83%
|58.9%
|183.43%
|99.41%
|264.26%
|Stemline Therapeutics Inc.
|-1.12%
|-10.82%
|-11.65%
|24.02%
|-11.24%
|39.68%
For the past year ArQule Inc. was more bullish than Stemline Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
ArQule Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Stemline Therapeutics Inc.
ArQule, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tivantinib (ARQ 197), a small molecule inhibitor of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase and its biological pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage products include ARQ 087, a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor family Phase II clinical trial for patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and in Phase Ib for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 092, an inhibitor of the AKT serine/threonine kinase in Phase I clinical trials for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 751, a next-generation inhibitor of AKT in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and ARQ 761, an intravenously administered analogue of Beta-lapachone, which is Phase 1b clinical trial used as a promoter of NQo1-mediated programmed cancer cell death. Its pre-clinical development program also includes ARQ 531, an inhibitor of BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase. The company has co-development and co-commercialization agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.; license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; and collaborative research and development agreement with Beryllium Development Corp. Arqule, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.
Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. It also develops SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of a tumor-promoting nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to attack brain cancer. In addition, it develops SL-501, a next generation IL-3R-targeted therapy that is in preclinical development. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.