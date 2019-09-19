Contrasting of ArQule Inc. (ARQL) and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ArQule Inc. 8 100.28 N/A -0.17 0.00 Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for ArQule Inc. and Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ArQule Inc. 0.00% -29.1% -20.9% Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 0.00% -216.9% -98.6%

Volatility and Risk

ArQule Inc. is 118.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.18 beta. Competitively, Oncolytics Biotech Inc. is 105.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.05 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ArQule Inc. are 6.5 and 6.5. Competitively, Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has 3.4 and 3.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. ArQule Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

ArQule Inc. and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ArQule Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

ArQule Inc. has a 13.07% upside potential and an average price target of $9.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 77.4% of ArQule Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 2.5% of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1% are ArQule Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.8% of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ArQule Inc. -3.9% -9.83% 58.9% 183.43% 99.41% 264.26% Oncolytics Biotech Inc. -17.28% -20.71% -30.21% -31.63% -71.79% -25.97%

For the past year ArQule Inc. had bullish trend while Oncolytics Biotech Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

ArQule Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

ArQule, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tivantinib (ARQ 197), a small molecule inhibitor of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase and its biological pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage products include ARQ 087, a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor family Phase II clinical trial for patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and in Phase Ib for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 092, an inhibitor of the AKT serine/threonine kinase in Phase I clinical trials for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 751, a next-generation inhibitor of AKT in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and ARQ 761, an intravenously administered analogue of Beta-lapachone, which is Phase 1b clinical trial used as a promoter of NQo1-mediated programmed cancer cell death. Its pre-clinical development program also includes ARQ 531, an inhibitor of BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase. The company has co-development and co-commercialization agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.; license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; and collaborative research and development agreement with Beryllium Development Corp. Arqule, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses. It has a research collaboration with Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California using pelareorep in combination with Keytruda, Velcade, and dexamethasone to treat multiple myeloma; and a clinical collaboration with SOLTI breast cancer research. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.