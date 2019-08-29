Contrasting of ArQule Inc. (ARQL) and Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX)

ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) and Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ArQule Inc. 7 115.02 N/A -0.17 0.00 Jaguar Health Inc. 10 9.08 N/A -161.25 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of ArQule Inc. and Jaguar Health Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of ArQule Inc. and Jaguar Health Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ArQule Inc. 0.00% -29.1% -20.9% Jaguar Health Inc. 0.00% -380.6% -79.9%

Volatility & Risk

ArQule Inc. is 118.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.18 beta. Competitively, Jaguar Health Inc.’s beta is 0.61 which is 39.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of ArQule Inc. are 6.5 and 6.5 respectively. Its competitor Jaguar Health Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.3 and its Quick Ratio is 0.2. ArQule Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Jaguar Health Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for ArQule Inc. and Jaguar Health Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ArQule Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Jaguar Health Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

ArQule Inc.’s downside potential is -15.77% at a $7.69 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

ArQule Inc. and Jaguar Health Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 77.4% and 1.1%. About 1% of ArQule Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 13.23% are Jaguar Health Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ArQule Inc. -3.9% -9.83% 58.9% 183.43% 99.41% 264.26% Jaguar Health Inc. -2.27% -64.46% -88.75% -90.4% -97.61% -89.26%

For the past year ArQule Inc. has 264.26% stronger performance while Jaguar Health Inc. has -89.26% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors ArQule Inc. beats Jaguar Health Inc.

ArQule, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tivantinib (ARQ 197), a small molecule inhibitor of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase and its biological pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage products include ARQ 087, a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor family Phase II clinical trial for patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and in Phase Ib for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 092, an inhibitor of the AKT serine/threonine kinase in Phase I clinical trials for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 751, a next-generation inhibitor of AKT in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and ARQ 761, an intravenously administered analogue of Beta-lapachone, which is Phase 1b clinical trial used as a promoter of NQo1-mediated programmed cancer cell death. Its pre-clinical development program also includes ARQ 531, an inhibitor of BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase. The company has co-development and co-commercialization agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.; license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; and collaborative research and development agreement with Beryllium Development Corp. Arqule, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a human health company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel gastrointestinal prescription products from plants. Its products include Mytesi, an FDA approved product for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy. Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was formerly known as PS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in San Francisco, California.