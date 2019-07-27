Contrasting of ArQule Inc. (ARQL) and Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE)

As Biotechnology companies, ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) and Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ArQule Inc. 6 54.43 N/A -0.17 0.00 Cue Biopharma Inc. 7 101.68 N/A -2.11 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of ArQule Inc. and Cue Biopharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ArQule Inc. 0.00% -29.1% -20.9% Cue Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

ArQule Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.5 while its Quick Ratio is 6.5. On the competitive side is, Cue Biopharma Inc. which has a 3 Current Ratio and a 3 Quick Ratio. ArQule Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cue Biopharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

ArQule Inc. and Cue Biopharma Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ArQule Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Cue Biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -26.06% for ArQule Inc. with consensus price target of $7.69.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

ArQule Inc. and Cue Biopharma Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 81.8% and 21.1%. Insiders owned 1.1% of ArQule Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of Cue Biopharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ArQule Inc. 3.11% 6.78% 89.76% 57.89% 110% 127.44% Cue Biopharma Inc. 3.94% -6.12% 40.67% 18.04% -41.06% 79.57%

For the past year ArQule Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Cue Biopharma Inc.

ArQule, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tivantinib (ARQ 197), a small molecule inhibitor of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase and its biological pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage products include ARQ 087, a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor family Phase II clinical trial for patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and in Phase Ib for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 092, an inhibitor of the AKT serine/threonine kinase in Phase I clinical trials for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 751, a next-generation inhibitor of AKT in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and ARQ 761, an intravenously administered analogue of Beta-lapachone, which is Phase 1b clinical trial used as a promoter of NQo1-mediated programmed cancer cell death. Its pre-clinical development program also includes ARQ 531, an inhibitor of BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase. The company has co-development and co-commercialization agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.; license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; and collaborative research and development agreement with Beryllium Development Corp. Arqule, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Cue Biopharma, Inc., a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat various cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate comprises CUE-101, a variant form of the cytokine Interleukin-2 and a T cell antigen to target and activate T cells specific to HPV-related cancers. The company's biologics drug candidates also include CUE-100 series to improve various tumor specific T cells; and CUE-200 series to reinvigorate exhausted T cells. It also offers MOD costimulatory optimization and discovery platform and viraTope T cell epitope discovery platform to develop novel biologics for addressing new indications in oncology and autoimmune disorders. The company was formerly known as Imagen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Cue Biopharma, Inc. in October 2016. Cue Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.