Contrasting of Arotech Corporation (ARTX) and Preformed Line Products Company (NASDAQ:PLPC)

As Industrial Electrical Equipment companies, Arotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTX) and Preformed Line Products Company (NASDAQ:PLPC) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arotech Corporation 3 0.63 N/A -0.01 0.00 Preformed Line Products Company 54 0.60 N/A 4.00 14.46

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Arotech Corporation and Preformed Line Products Company.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Arotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTX) and Preformed Line Products Company (NASDAQ:PLPC)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arotech Corporation 0.00% -0.2% -0.1% Preformed Line Products Company 0.00% 9.3% 6.2%

Risk & Volatility

Arotech Corporation has a beta of 1.3 and its 30.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Preformed Line Products Company has beta of 1.48 which is 48.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

1.8 and 1.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Arotech Corporation. Its rival Preformed Line Products Company’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.1 and 1.9 respectively. Preformed Line Products Company has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Arotech Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 33.7% of Arotech Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 45.8% of Preformed Line Products Company are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 2% of Arotech Corporation’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.5% of Preformed Line Products Company shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arotech Corporation 17.66% 11.03% -24.83% -38.67% -45.19% -17.37% Preformed Line Products Company -1.16% 2.7% 6.25% 3.72% -33.41% 6.49%

For the past year Arotech Corporation had bearish trend while Preformed Line Products Company had bullish trend.

Summary

Preformed Line Products Company beats on 7 of the 8 factors Arotech Corporation.

Arotech Corporation provides defense and security products worldwide. The companyÂ’s Training and Simulation division develops, manufactures, and markets multimedia and interactive digital solutions for engineering, use-of-force training, and operator training of military, law enforcement, security, emergency services, and other personnel. This division offers simulators, systems engineering support, and software products for training vehicle operators to the United States military, government, municipalities, and private industry; weapon simulations used to train military pilots, weapon employment information used in air launched weapons, and part-task simulators to train aircrew; specialized use-of-force training simulators and systems for police, security personnel, and the military under the MILO Range trade name; and consulting and development support services under the Realtime Technologies trade name. Its Power Systems division provides electronics engineering and design, system integration, rapid prototyping, and vertically production services for military, aerospace, and industrial customers, including hybrid power generation systems, smart power subsystems for military vehicles and dismounted applications, and aircraft and missile systems support for weapons and communications technologies. This division also develops and sells rechargeable and primary batteries, and smart chargers to the military and medical markets, and to private defense industry under the Epsilor name. In addition, it develops, manufactures, and markets primary batteries, rechargeable batteries, and battery chargers for the military; and produces water-activated lifejacket lights for commercial aviation and marine applications under the Electric Fuel name. The company was formerly known as Electric Fuel Corporation and changed its name to Arotech Corporation in September 2003. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems used in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries worldwide. It offers formed wire products and related hardware products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications. The company also provides protective closures, including splice cases to protect fixed line communication networks, such as copper cable or fiber optic cable, from moisture, environmental hazards, and other contaminants; and plastic products comprising guy markers, tree guards, fiber optic cable markers, and pedestal markers to identify power conductors, communication cables, and guy wires. In addition, it offers data communication cabinets, hardware assemblies, pole line hardware, resale products, underground connectors, solar hardware systems, and urethane products for use by energy, renewable energy, communications, cable, and special industries for various applications, as well as solar hardware systems and mounting hardware for a range of solar power applications. Preformed Line Products Company serves public and private energy utilities, communication companies, cable operators, governmental agencies, contractors and subcontractors, distributors, and value-added resellers. The company markets its products through a direct sales force, as well as through manufacturing representatives. Preformed Line Products Company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Mayfield Village, Ohio.