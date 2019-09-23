Contrasting of Arotech Corporation (ARTX) and Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT)

This is a contrast between Arotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTX) and Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Industrial Electrical Equipment and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arotech Corporation 2 0.66 N/A -0.01 0.00 Allied Motion Technologies Inc. 37 1.10 N/A 1.73 22.93

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arotech Corporation 0.00% -0.2% -0.1% Allied Motion Technologies Inc. 0.00% 16% 6.3%

Risk and Volatility

Arotech Corporation has a beta of 1.3 and its 30.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Allied Motion Technologies Inc.’s 1.59 beta is the reason why it is 59.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Arotech Corporation are 1.8 and 1.5. Competitively, Allied Motion Technologies Inc. has 2.7 and 1.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Allied Motion Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Arotech Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Arotech Corporation and Allied Motion Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 33.7% and 56.1% respectively. Arotech Corporation’s share held by insiders are 2%. Competitively, Allied Motion Technologies Inc. has 13.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arotech Corporation 17.66% 11.03% -24.83% -38.67% -45.19% -17.37% Allied Motion Technologies Inc. -0.73% 3.74% 7.37% -4.53% -12.57% -11.3%

For the past year Arotech Corporation was more bearish than Allied Motion Technologies Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Allied Motion Technologies Inc. beats Arotech Corporation.

Arotech Corporation provides defense and security products worldwide. The companyÂ’s Training and Simulation division develops, manufactures, and markets multimedia and interactive digital solutions for engineering, use-of-force training, and operator training of military, law enforcement, security, emergency services, and other personnel. This division offers simulators, systems engineering support, and software products for training vehicle operators to the United States military, government, municipalities, and private industry; weapon simulations used to train military pilots, weapon employment information used in air launched weapons, and part-task simulators to train aircrew; specialized use-of-force training simulators and systems for police, security personnel, and the military under the MILO Range trade name; and consulting and development support services under the Realtime Technologies trade name. Its Power Systems division provides electronics engineering and design, system integration, rapid prototyping, and vertically production services for military, aerospace, and industrial customers, including hybrid power generation systems, smart power subsystems for military vehicles and dismounted applications, and aircraft and missile systems support for weapons and communications technologies. This division also develops and sells rechargeable and primary batteries, and smart chargers to the military and medical markets, and to private defense industry under the Epsilor name. In addition, it develops, manufactures, and markets primary batteries, rechargeable batteries, and battery chargers for the military; and produces water-activated lifejacket lights for commercial aviation and marine applications under the Electric Fuel name. The company was formerly known as Electric Fuel Corporation and changed its name to Arotech Corporation in September 2003. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Ann Arbor, Michigan.