Contrasting of Armstrong Flooring Inc. (AFI) and Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC)

Armstrong Flooring Inc. (NYSE:AFI) and Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC), both competing one another are General Building Materials companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Armstrong Flooring Inc. 12 0.21 N/A -0.95 0.00 Vulcan Materials Company 126 3.97 N/A 4.24 32.60

Table 1 demonstrates Armstrong Flooring Inc. and Vulcan Materials Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Armstrong Flooring Inc. and Vulcan Materials Company’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Armstrong Flooring Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Vulcan Materials Company 0.00% 10% 5.2%

Volatility and Risk

Armstrong Flooring Inc. has a beta of 2.11 and its 111.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Vulcan Materials Company’s beta is 0.91 which is 9.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Armstrong Flooring Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.6 and 1.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Vulcan Materials Company are 1.6 and 1 respectively. Armstrong Flooring Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Vulcan Materials Company.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Armstrong Flooring Inc. and Vulcan Materials Company are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Armstrong Flooring Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Vulcan Materials Company 0 1 5 2.83

Armstrong Flooring Inc. has an average target price of $8, and a 20.66% upside potential. Meanwhile, Vulcan Materials Company’s average target price is $137.17, while its potential downside is -1.83%. The data provided earlier shows that Armstrong Flooring Inc. appears more favorable than Vulcan Materials Company, based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Armstrong Flooring Inc. and Vulcan Materials Company has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 86.9% and 99.4%. About 1.6% of Armstrong Flooring Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Vulcan Materials Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Armstrong Flooring Inc. -8.63% -16.32% -42.86% -36.47% -36.67% -29.39% Vulcan Materials Company 0.59% 0.61% 11.79% 36.98% 18.02% 40.03%

For the past year Armstrong Flooring Inc. has -29.39% weaker performance while Vulcan Materials Company has 40.03% stronger performance.

Summary

Vulcan Materials Company beats Armstrong Flooring Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and sells construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt Mix, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment offers crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates, as well as related products and services. This segmentÂ’s aggregates are used in publicly funded construction, such as highways, airports, and government buildings; and sold to federal, state, county, or municipal governments/agencies. The Asphalt Mix segment offers asphalt mix in Arizona, California, New Mexico, and Texas. The Concrete segment provides ready-mixed concrete in Arizona, Georgia, Maryland, New Mexico, Texas, Virginia, Washington D.C., and the Bahamas. The Calcium segment mines, produces, and sells calcium products for the animal feed, plastics, and water treatment industries. The company was formerly known as Virginia Holdco, Inc. Vulcan Materials Company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.