Contrasting of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) and Its Peers

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE:ARR) is a company in the REIT – Residential industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66% of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.47% of all REIT – Residential’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. has 0.8% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 4.12% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. 346,615,201.90% -36.90% -4.20% Industry Average 16.43% 5.78% 1.98%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. and its peers’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. 58.37M 17 0.00 Industry Average 131.85M 802.73M 49.26

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.70 1.25 2.64

As a group, REIT – Residential companies have a potential upside of 65.60%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. -4.49% -3.56% -6.19% -14.99% -24.6% -12.83% Industry Average 2.41% 4.05% 9.17% 13.06% 20.90% 19.56%

For the past year ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. has -12.83% weaker performance while ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc.’s peers have 19.56% stronger performance.

Risk & Volatility

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. has a beta of 0.66 and its 34.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc.’s peers’ beta is 0.60 which is 40.38% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc.’s competitors beat ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. on 3 of the 3 factors.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. It invests primarily in fixed rate residential, adjustable rate, and hybrid adjustable rate residential mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by the United States Government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs), or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Association. The company also invests in other securities backed by residential mortgages for which the payment of principal and interest is not guaranteed by a GSE or government agency. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust under the Internal Revenue Code. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Vero Beach, Florida.