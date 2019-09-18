Contrasting of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARMP) and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS)

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -7.56 0.00 Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -176% -114.9% Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 209% -116.3%

Volatility and Risk

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.98 beta, while its volatility is 198.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.79 beta and it is 179.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.7 while its Current Ratio is 1.7. Meanwhile, Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.6 while its Quick Ratio is 2.6. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 8.5% of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 41.4% of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 5.7% of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.2% of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.29% -6.4% -19.23% 0.29% -74.93% 21.53% Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.13% 30.3% -36.3% 66.19% -61.78% 106.88%

For the past year Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology therapeutics for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. The company is developing vosaroxin, an anticancer quinolone derivative for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). It has completed a Phase III, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled trial of vosaroxin in combination with cytarabine in patients with relapsed or refractory AML. The company also completed a Phase II single-agent trial of vosaroxin in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. In addition, it is involved in the initiation of an investigator-sponsored trial of vosaroxin in combination with decitabine in older patients with untreated AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; and developing SNS-062, a non-covalently binding inhibitor of the human protein BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase (BTK). The company has a collaboration agreement with Biogen Idec MA, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule BTK inhibitors; and license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize preclinical inhibitors of phosphoinositide-dependent kinase-1. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.