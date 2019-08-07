Contrasting of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARMP) and Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) and Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -7.56 0.00 Mesoblast Limited 5 27.88 N/A -0.92 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) and Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -176% -114.9% Mesoblast Limited 0.00% -17.1% -13.1%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 2.98 shows that Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 198.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Mesoblast Limited has beta of 1.85 which is 85.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.7. The Current Ratio of rival Mesoblast Limited is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.9. Mesoblast Limited is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 8.5% of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 2.6% of Mesoblast Limited are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 5.7% of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.29% -6.4% -19.23% 0.29% -74.93% 21.53% Mesoblast Limited -2.83% 1.98% -8.85% 13.44% -27.26% 25%

For the past year Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Mesoblast Limited

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Mesoblast Limited beats Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.