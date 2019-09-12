Contrasting of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARMP) and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI)

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -7.56 0.00 Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 2.98 N/A -0.28 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -176% -114.9% Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -31.5% -24.7%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.98 beta indicates that Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 198.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 1.78 beta which makes it 78.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. Its competitor Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.9 and its Quick Ratio is 9.9. Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 8.5% of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 55.3% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 5.7% of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.29% -6.4% -19.23% 0.29% -74.93% 21.53% Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.82% -16% -10.91% 19.03% -15.52% 24.58%

For the past year Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for patients with difficult-to-treat diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes IPI-549 an orally administered immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma) is in Phase 1 clinical study. The company has a license agreement with Verastem, Inc. to research, develop, commercialize, and manufacture duvelisib, a selective inhibitor of the PI3K delta and gamma isoforms, including DUO study that is in randomized Phase III clinical study for patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia and products containing duvelisib; Intellikine, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize pharmaceutical products targeting the delta and/or gamma isoforms of PI3K; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize duvelisib. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.