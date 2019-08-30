Contrasting of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARMP) and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Both Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -7.56 0.00 Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 41 86.45 N/A -0.44 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -176% -114.9% Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. On the competitive side is, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation which has a 7.3 Current Ratio and a 7.1 Quick Ratio. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 8.5% and 46.2% respectively. Insiders held 5.7% of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.7% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.29% -6.4% -19.23% 0.29% -74.93% 21.53% Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation -4.53% -3.87% 0% 0% 0% -4.34%

For the past year Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation beats on 6 of the 7 factors Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.