Contrasting of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARMP) and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Both Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|4
|0.00
|N/A
|-7.56
|0.00
|Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation
|41
|86.45
|N/A
|-0.44
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-176%
|-114.9%
|Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. On the competitive side is, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation which has a 7.3 Current Ratio and a 7.1 Quick Ratio. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 8.5% and 46.2% respectively. Insiders held 5.7% of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.7% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.29%
|-6.4%
|-19.23%
|0.29%
|-74.93%
|21.53%
|Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation
|-4.53%
|-3.87%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-4.34%
For the past year Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation had bearish trend.
Summary
Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation beats on 6 of the 7 factors Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.