Contrasting of Ark Restaurants Corp. (ARKR) and Its Rivals

Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) is a company in the Restaurants industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Ark Restaurants Corp. has 22.8% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 69.54% institutional ownership for its competitors. 45.37% of Ark Restaurants Corp. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.77% of all Restaurants companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Ark Restaurants Corp. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ark Restaurants Corp. 0.00% 7.10% 3.60% Industry Average 7.48% 25.13% 10.95%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Ark Restaurants Corp. and its competitors’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Ark Restaurants Corp. N/A 20 12.42 Industry Average 209.79M 2.81B 32.65

Ark Restaurants Corp. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Ark Restaurants Corp. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Ark Restaurants Corp. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ark Restaurants Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.20 2.42 3.14 2.52

The potential upside of the competitors is 28.60%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Ark Restaurants Corp. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ark Restaurants Corp. -4.13% -4.16% -4.61% 2.27% -26.42% 4.96% Industry Average 2.55% 6.48% 13.81% 20.87% 31.49% 30.68%

For the past year Ark Restaurants Corp. has weaker performance than Ark Restaurants Corp.’s peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ark Restaurants Corp. are 0.6 and 0.5. Competitively, Ark Restaurants Corp.’s competitors have 0.95 and 0.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Ark Restaurants Corp.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ark Restaurants Corp.

Risk and Volatility

Ark Restaurants Corp. has a beta of 0.47 and its 53.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Ark Restaurants Corp.’s competitors are 35.41% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.65 beta.

Dividends

Ark Restaurants Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Ark Restaurants Corp.’s peers show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.