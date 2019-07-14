Contrasting of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARDS) and Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL)

Both Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) and Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 22.87 N/A -2.92 0.00 Vical Incorporated 1 19.15 N/A -0.67 0.00

In table 1 we can see Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vical Incorporated’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vical Incorporated’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 110.7% -86.2% Vical Incorporated 0.00% -29.4% -27.6%

Liquidity

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.4 while its Quick Ratio is 5.4. On the competitive side is, Vical Incorporated which has a 18.4 Current Ratio and a 18.4 Quick Ratio. Vical Incorporated is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vical Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 0.8% and 38.6% respectively. Insiders held 45.04% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.97% of Vical Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.93% -7.21% 5.65% -21.4% 0% -15.24% Vical Incorporated -1.41% -3.39% 15.15% -14.29% -32.94% -3.39%

For the past year Vical Incorporated has weaker performance than Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Vical Incorporated beats Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S. aureus alphatoxin. The company is also developing AR-105, a fully human IgG1 mAb, which is in Phase II trials to target gram-negative bacteria P. aeruginosa; AR-101, a human IgM mAb that is in Phase IIa trials for the treatment of hospital-acquired pneumonia (HAP)and ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP) caused by P. aeruginosa serotype O11; AR-401 to treat infections caused by A. baumannii; AR-201, an anti- respiratory syncytial virus F-protein mAb; and AR-501, an anti-infective therapy to manage chronic lung infections in cystic fibrosis patients and acute pneumonia in HAP and VAP patients. Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Vical Incorporated engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products based on its DNA delivery technologies for the prevention and treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases. It is developing various DNA-based vaccines and other therapeutics, such as VCL-HB01 therapeutic vaccine for herpes simplex virus-2 that is in Phase II clinical trial to prevent and protect against lesion recurrence; VL-2397 antifungal program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of invasive fungal infections; and CyMVectin prophylactic vaccine for CMV that is in preclinical stage for the prevention of fetal transmission during pregnancy. The company also engages in contract manufacturing of plasmid investigational products for various clients. It has collaborations with Astellas to develop and commercialize certain products, including ASP0113 for the control and prevention of CMV infection in immunocompromised patients; and Merial for use of the companyÂ’s core DNA delivery technology in a therapeutic vaccine designed to aid in extending survival time of dogs with oral melanoma. It also has a license agreement with Astellas to develop and commercialize novel antifungal candidate. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.