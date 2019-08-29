Contrasting of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARDS) and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB)

Both Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 29.58 N/A -2.88 0.00 Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -4.25 0.00

Demonstrates Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -85.4% Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -56.7% -51.3%

Liquidity

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.5 while its Quick Ratio is 4.5. On the competitive side is, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 12.2 Current Ratio and a 12.2 Quick Ratio. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $45, with potential upside of 625.81%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0.7% and 42.6%. About 45.04% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.87% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.23% -18.69% -16.75% -0.23% 0% -21.55% Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.28% -7.81% -6.6% 14.94% 5.62% 62.01%

For the past year Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -21.55% weaker performance while Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 62.01% stronger performance.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S. aureus alphatoxin. The company is also developing AR-105, a fully human IgG1 mAb, which is in Phase II trials to target gram-negative bacteria P. aeruginosa; AR-101, a human IgM mAb that is in Phase IIa trials for the treatment of hospital-acquired pneumonia (HAP)and ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP) caused by P. aeruginosa serotype O11; AR-401 to treat infections caused by A. baumannii; AR-201, an anti- respiratory syncytial virus F-protein mAb; and AR-501, an anti-infective therapy to manage chronic lung infections in cystic fibrosis patients and acute pneumonia in HAP and VAP patients. Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company offers Edasalonexent, an investigational oral small molecule, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It is also involved in developing SMART linker conjugates that are in preclinical stage of development, including CAT-5571 for cystic fibrosis (CF) trafficking and function of CF transmembrane conductance regulator, as well as for the clearance of Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and CAT-4001 for the treatment of severe and rare neurodegenerative diseases, such as Friedreich's ataxia and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company has preclinical joint research collaboration agreement with Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.