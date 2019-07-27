Contrasting of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARDS) and Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) and Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 22.14 N/A -2.92 0.00 Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -21.09 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 110.7% -86.2% Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 0.00% 0% -111.7%

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.4 while its Quick Ratio is 5.4. On the competitive side is, Auris Medical Holding Ltd. which has a 1.3 Current Ratio and a 1.3 Quick Ratio. Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

The shares of both Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Auris Medical Holding Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 0.8% and 5.2% respectively. Insiders owned 45.04% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, Auris Medical Holding Ltd. has 16.57% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.93% -7.21% 5.65% -21.4% 0% -15.24% Auris Medical Holding Ltd. -35.2% -47.27% -55.85% -74.5% -89.76% -61.84%

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S. aureus alphatoxin. The company is also developing AR-105, a fully human IgG1 mAb, which is in Phase II trials to target gram-negative bacteria P. aeruginosa; AR-101, a human IgM mAb that is in Phase IIa trials for the treatment of hospital-acquired pneumonia (HAP)and ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP) caused by P. aeruginosa serotype O11; AR-401 to treat infections caused by A. baumannii; AR-201, an anti- respiratory syncytial virus F-protein mAb; and AR-501, an anti-infective therapy to manage chronic lung infections in cystic fibrosis patients and acute pneumonia in HAP and VAP patients. Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss. The company is also developing AM-125 for the treatment of vestibular disorders; and other pre-clinical stage products comprising AM-102 and AM-123. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Xigen S.A. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize pharmaceutical products, as well as drug delivery devices and formulations for local administration of therapeutic substances to the inner ear for the treatment of ear disorders. The company was formerly known as Auris Medical AG and changed its name to Auris Medical Holding AG in April 2014. Auris Medical Holding AG was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.