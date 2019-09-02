Contrasting of Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. (ARGO) and Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI)

Since Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) and Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) are part of the Property & Casualty Insurance industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. 71 1.18 N/A 3.67 18.65 Old Republic International Corporation 22 1.08 N/A 2.59 8.81

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. and Old Republic International Corporation. Old Republic International Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Old Republic International Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) and Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. 0.00% 7.2% 1.4% Old Republic International Corporation 0.00% 7% 1.9%

Volatility & Risk

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd.’s volatility measures that it’s 40.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.6 beta. Old Republic International Corporation’s 17.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.83 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 92.7% of Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. shares and 79.1% of Old Republic International Corporation shares. Insiders owned 3.5% of Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. shares. Competitively, 0.4% are Old Republic International Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. -4.29% -8.23% -11.39% 3.78% 10.21% 1.77% Old Republic International Corporation -2.23% 1.51% 3.03% 13.77% 7.85% 10.89%

For the past year Argo Group International Holdings Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than Old Republic International Corporation.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. beats Old Republic International Corporation.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. The U.S. Operations segment underwrites primary and excess specialty casualty, and commercial multi-peril, as well as contract, product, environmental, and auto liability products; and workers compensation, general, management, errors and omissions, and public entity liability risks. This segment distributes its products through a network of wholesale agents and brokers. Its International Operations segment offers coverage for long-tail casualty and general liability; catastrophe reinsurance, and direct and facultative excess reinsurance; professional indemnity, directors and officer's liability, and medical malpractice; and direct and facultative excess reinsurance, North American and international binders, and residential collateral protection for lending institutions. This segment also underwrites risks of general liability, international casualty, and motor treaties; and personal accident, aviation, cargo, yachts, and onshore and offshore marine insurance. It sells its reinsurance products through brokers and third-party intermediaries. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business. The General Insurance Group segment offers automobile extended warranty, aviation, commercial automobile, commercial multi-peril, general liability, home warranty, inland marine, travel accident, and workers' compensation insurance products; and financial indemnity products for specialty coverages, including errors and omissions, directors and officers, fidelity, guaranteed asset protection, and surety. This segment provides its insurance products to businesses, government, and other institutions in transportation, commercial construction, healthcare, education, retail and wholesale trade, forest products, energy, general manufacturing, and financial services industries. The Title Insurance Group segment offers lenders' and owners' title insurance policies to real estate purchasers and investors based upon searches of the public records. This segment also provides escrow closing and construction disbursement services; and real estate information products, national default management services, and various other services pertaining to real estate transfers and loan transactions. The Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business segment offers private mortgage insurance coverage that protects mortgage lenders and investors from default related losses on residential mortgage loans made primarily to homebuyers. It is also involved in the consumer credit indemnity run-off business. Old Republic International Corporation was founded in 1887 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.