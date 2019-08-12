Contrasting of Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. (ARGO) and Its Competitors

As Property & Casualty Insurance company, Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) is competing with its peers based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.7% of Argo Group International Holdings Ltd.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.68% of all Property & Casualty Insurance’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.91% of all Property & Casualty Insurance companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. 0.00% 7.20% 1.40% Industry Average 4.76% 9.45% 2.90%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. and its competitors’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. N/A 71 18.65 Industry Average 588.24M 12.35B 34.83

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.78 1.83 2.55

The potential upside of the peers is -98.05%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. -4.29% -8.23% -11.39% 3.78% 10.21% 1.77% Industry Average 2.91% 4.85% 8.86% 18.32% 16.01% 23.02%

For the past year Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. was less bullish than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.6 shows that Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. is 40.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Argo Group International Holdings Ltd.’s competitors’ beta is 0.76 which is 24.34% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd.’s competitors beat on 6 of the 5 factors Argo Group International Holdings Ltd.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. The U.S. Operations segment underwrites primary and excess specialty casualty, and commercial multi-peril, as well as contract, product, environmental, and auto liability products; and workers compensation, general, management, errors and omissions, and public entity liability risks. This segment distributes its products through a network of wholesale agents and brokers. Its International Operations segment offers coverage for long-tail casualty and general liability; catastrophe reinsurance, and direct and facultative excess reinsurance; professional indemnity, directors and officer's liability, and medical malpractice; and direct and facultative excess reinsurance, North American and international binders, and residential collateral protection for lending institutions. This segment also underwrites risks of general liability, international casualty, and motor treaties; and personal accident, aviation, cargo, yachts, and onshore and offshore marine insurance. It sells its reinsurance products through brokers and third-party intermediaries. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.