Contrasting of Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. (ARGO) and Everest Re Group Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

We will be comparing the differences between Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) and Everest Re Group Ltd. (NYSE:RE) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. 71 1.25 N/A 3.67 18.65 Everest Re Group Ltd. 236 1.33 N/A 5.87 42.00

Table 1 demonstrates Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. and Everest Re Group Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Everest Re Group Ltd. has higher revenue and earnings than Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Argo Group International Holdings Ltd.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Everest Re Group Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. 0.00% 7.2% 1.4% Everest Re Group Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.6 shows that Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. is 40.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Everest Re Group Ltd.’s 75.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.25 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. and Everest Re Group Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Everest Re Group Ltd. 0 3 0 2.00

On the other hand, Everest Re Group Ltd.’s potential downside is -2.53% and its average price target is $246.25.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. and Everest Re Group Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 92.7% and 97.4% respectively. Insiders held roughly 3.5% of Argo Group International Holdings Ltd.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1.5% of Everest Re Group Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. -4.29% -8.23% -11.39% 3.78% 10.21% 1.77% Everest Re Group Ltd. -3.28% -1.53% 4.31% 12.48% 10.24% 13.26%

For the past year Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. has weaker performance than Everest Re Group Ltd.

Summary

Everest Re Group Ltd. beats Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. on 9 of the 10 factors.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. The U.S. Operations segment underwrites primary and excess specialty casualty, and commercial multi-peril, as well as contract, product, environmental, and auto liability products; and workers compensation, general, management, errors and omissions, and public entity liability risks. This segment distributes its products through a network of wholesale agents and brokers. Its International Operations segment offers coverage for long-tail casualty and general liability; catastrophe reinsurance, and direct and facultative excess reinsurance; professional indemnity, directors and officer's liability, and medical malpractice; and direct and facultative excess reinsurance, North American and international binders, and residential collateral protection for lending institutions. This segment also underwrites risks of general liability, international casualty, and motor treaties; and personal accident, aviation, cargo, yachts, and onshore and offshore marine insurance. It sells its reinsurance products through brokers and third-party intermediaries. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the Unites States. The International segment writes foreign property and casualty reinsurance in Canada, Singapore, Brazil, Miami, and New Jersey. The Bermuda segment provides reinsurance and insurance to property and casualty markets through brokers and directly with ceding companies in Bermuda; and reinsurance to the United Kingdom and European markets. The Insurance segment writes property and casualty insurance products directly, as well as through general agents, brokers, and surplus lines brokers in the United States and Canada. The company also provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance coverages, such as errors and omissions liability, directors' and officers' liability, medical malpractice, and workerÂ’s compensation products. Everest Re Group, Ltd. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.