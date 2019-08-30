Contrasting of Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. (ARGO) and 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PIHPP)

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) and 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PIHPP) compete with each other in the Property & Casualty Insurance sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. 71 1.19 N/A 3.67 18.65 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. 25 0.58 N/A -0.42 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. and 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. and 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. 0.00% 7.2% 1.4% 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 92.7% of Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. shares and 0% of 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. shares. About 3.5% of Argo Group International Holdings Ltd.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. -4.29% -8.23% -11.39% 3.78% 10.21% 1.77% 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. 1.08% 3.77% 3.35% 23.57% -0.04% 32.71%

For the past year Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. was less bullish than 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. beats 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. The U.S. Operations segment underwrites primary and excess specialty casualty, and commercial multi-peril, as well as contract, product, environmental, and auto liability products; and workers compensation, general, management, errors and omissions, and public entity liability risks. This segment distributes its products through a network of wholesale agents and brokers. Its International Operations segment offers coverage for long-tail casualty and general liability; catastrophe reinsurance, and direct and facultative excess reinsurance; professional indemnity, directors and officer's liability, and medical malpractice; and direct and facultative excess reinsurance, North American and international binders, and residential collateral protection for lending institutions. This segment also underwrites risks of general liability, international casualty, and motor treaties; and personal accident, aviation, cargo, yachts, and onshore and offshore marine insurance. It sells its reinsurance products through brokers and third-party intermediaries. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.