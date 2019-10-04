Contrasting of argenx SE (ARGX) and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI)

This is a contrast between argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio argenx SE 128 0.00 36.73M -1.73 0.00 Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 1.96M -1.72 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of argenx SE and Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows argenx SE and Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets argenx SE 28,780,755.37% 0% 0% Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 41,990,702.06% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for argenx SE and Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score argenx SE 0 1 2 2.67 Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

argenx SE has an average price target of $156, and a 39.44% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

argenx SE and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 55.81% and 47.6%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 13.9% of Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) argenx SE -1.84% -1.67% 13.7% 35.71% 53.91% 46.21% Trevi Therapeutics Inc. -0.66% -17.1% 0% 0% 0% -23.83%

For the past year argenx SE has 46.21% stronger performance while Trevi Therapeutics Inc. has -23.83% weaker performance.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The companyÂ’s lead clinical stage product candidates include ARGX-113, a product in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis and immune thrombocytopenia; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hematological cancers, such as T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome. It is also developing ARGX-111 to treat solid tumors with MET amplification; ARGX-109 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis; ARGX-112 to treat skin inflammation; ARGX-115, a cancer immunotherapy-focused product candidate; and ARGX-116 for the treatment of dyslipidemia. The company has license and collaboration agreements with AbbVie S.Ã.R.L.; Bird Rock Bio, Inc.; LEO Pharma A/S; Shire International GmbH; and Bayer AG. argenx SE was founded in 2008 and is based in Breda, the Netherlands.