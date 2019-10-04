Contrasting of argenx SE (ARGX) and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI)

This is a contrast between argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|argenx SE
|128
|0.00
|36.73M
|-1.73
|0.00
|Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
|5
|0.00
|1.96M
|-1.72
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of argenx SE and Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows argenx SE and Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|argenx SE
|28,780,755.37%
|0%
|0%
|Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
|41,990,702.06%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for argenx SE and Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|argenx SE
|0
|1
|2
|2.67
|Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
argenx SE has an average price target of $156, and a 39.44% upside potential.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
argenx SE and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 55.81% and 47.6%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 13.9% of Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|argenx SE
|-1.84%
|-1.67%
|13.7%
|35.71%
|53.91%
|46.21%
|Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
|-0.66%
|-17.1%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-23.83%
For the past year argenx SE has 46.21% stronger performance while Trevi Therapeutics Inc. has -23.83% weaker performance.
argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The companyÂ’s lead clinical stage product candidates include ARGX-113, a product in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis and immune thrombocytopenia; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hematological cancers, such as T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome. It is also developing ARGX-111 to treat solid tumors with MET amplification; ARGX-109 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis; ARGX-112 to treat skin inflammation; ARGX-115, a cancer immunotherapy-focused product candidate; and ARGX-116 for the treatment of dyslipidemia. The company has license and collaboration agreements with AbbVie S.Ã.R.L.; Bird Rock Bio, Inc.; LEO Pharma A/S; Shire International GmbH; and Bayer AG. argenx SE was founded in 2008 and is based in Breda, the Netherlands.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.