Contrasting of argenx SE (ARGX) and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT)

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio argenx SE 131 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00 Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.49 N/A -15.68 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates argenx SE and Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of argenx SE and Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets argenx SE 0.00% 0% 0% Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -71.6% -32.3%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for argenx SE and Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score argenx SE 0 0 2 3.00 Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

argenx SE has a 41.60% upside potential and an average target price of $171.5. Competitively the consensus target price of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. is $14, which is potential 295.48% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Melinta Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than argenx SE as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 55.81% of argenx SE shares and 24.3% of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.3% are Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) argenx SE -1.84% -1.67% 13.7% 35.71% 53.91% 46.21% Melinta Therapeutics Inc. -1.73% -43.69% -5.92% -4.34% -84.58% 0.16%

For the past year argenx SE was more bullish than Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors argenx SE beats Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The companyÂ’s lead clinical stage product candidates include ARGX-113, a product in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis and immune thrombocytopenia; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hematological cancers, such as T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome. It is also developing ARGX-111 to treat solid tumors with MET amplification; ARGX-109 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis; ARGX-112 to treat skin inflammation; ARGX-115, a cancer immunotherapy-focused product candidate; and ARGX-116 for the treatment of dyslipidemia. The company has license and collaboration agreements with AbbVie S.Ã.R.L.; Bird Rock Bio, Inc.; LEO Pharma A/S; Shire International GmbH; and Bayer AG. argenx SE was founded in 2008 and is based in Breda, the Netherlands.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., an antibiotics company, is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibiotics to overcome drug-resistant, life-threatening infections. It develops Delafloxacin, a fluoroquinolone for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria; and Baxdela for the treatment of patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as formerly Rib-X Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. on October 7, 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut with an additional office in Lincolnshire, Illinois.