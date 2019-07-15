Contrasting of argenx SE (ARGX) and Its Rivals

As Biotechnology company, argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) is competing with its rivals based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.81% of argenx SE’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.97% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand argenx SE has 0% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 7.90% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have argenx SE and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets argenx SE 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 898.24% 72.74% 25.56%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing argenx SE and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio argenx SE N/A 123 0.00 Industry Average 30.62M 3.41M 39.60

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for argenx SE and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score argenx SE 0 0 3 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.85 2.69 2.84

$151.67 is the average target price of argenx SE, with a potential upside of 5.61%. The competitors have a potential upside of 133.00%. argenx SE’s strong average rating and high probable upside, looks like is making equities research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of argenx SE and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) argenx SE 1.37% -1.08% 10.57% 29.47% 38.31% 31.15% Industry Average 6.25% 13.54% 28.00% 36.39% 63.59% 47.25%

For the past year argenx SE’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Dividends

argenx SE does not pay a dividend.

Summary

argenx SE’s competitors beat argenx SE on 3 of the 4 factors.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The companyÂ’s lead clinical stage product candidates include ARGX-113, a product in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis and immune thrombocytopenia; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hematological cancers, such as T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome. It is also developing ARGX-111 to treat solid tumors with MET amplification; ARGX-109 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis; ARGX-112 to treat skin inflammation; ARGX-115, a cancer immunotherapy-focused product candidate; and ARGX-116 for the treatment of dyslipidemia. The company has license and collaboration agreements with AbbVie S.Ã.R.L.; Bird Rock Bio, Inc.; LEO Pharma A/S; Shire International GmbH; and Bayer AG. argenx SE was founded in 2008 and is based in Breda, the Netherlands.