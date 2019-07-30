Contrasting of argenx SE (ARGX) and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP)

Both argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio argenx SE 126 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00 Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -0.85 0.00

In table 1 we can see argenx SE and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has argenx SE and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets argenx SE 0.00% 0% 0% Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

argenx SE and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score argenx SE 0 0 2 3.00 Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of argenx SE is $150.5, with potential upside of 3.37%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both argenx SE and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 55.81% and 0% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 54.73% of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) argenx SE 1.37% -1.08% 10.57% 29.47% 38.31% 31.15% Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. -8.89% -19.01% -34.77% -84.45% -89.38% -64.9%

For the past year argenx SE had bullish trend while Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors argenx SE beats Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The companyÂ’s lead clinical stage product candidates include ARGX-113, a product in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis and immune thrombocytopenia; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hematological cancers, such as T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome. It is also developing ARGX-111 to treat solid tumors with MET amplification; ARGX-109 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis; ARGX-112 to treat skin inflammation; ARGX-115, a cancer immunotherapy-focused product candidate; and ARGX-116 for the treatment of dyslipidemia. The company has license and collaboration agreements with AbbVie S.Ã.R.L.; Bird Rock Bio, Inc.; LEO Pharma A/S; Shire International GmbH; and Bayer AG. argenx SE was founded in 2008 and is based in Breda, the Netherlands.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing technologies for the functional selection of stem cells in the field of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the Apotainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit, based on its Powered by Cellect technology platform for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.