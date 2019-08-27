Contrasting of Ares Management Corporation (ARES) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS)

Both Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ares Management Corporation 26 4.60 N/A 0.27 108.33 Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 23 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Ares Management Corporation and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ares Management Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Ares Management Corporation and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ares Management Corporation 0 1 2 2.67 Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 0 0 0 0.00

Ares Management Corporation’s upside potential is 11.95% at a $31 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Ares Management Corporation and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 66.9% and 35.63%. Ares Management Corporation’s share held by insiders are 2.3%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ares Management Corporation 0.72% 9.06% 18.42% 40.76% 39.62% 64.51% Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 0.13% -0.22% -0.43% 2.43% -0.25% 3.58%

For the past year Ares Management Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund.

Summary

Ares Management Corporation beats Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund on 6 of the 6 factors.