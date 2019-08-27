Contrasting of Ares Management Corporation (ARES) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS)

Both Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Ares Management Corporation
|26
|4.60
|N/A
|0.27
|108.33
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund
|23
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Ares Management Corporation and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Ares Management Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Ares Management Corporation and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Ares Management Corporation
|0
|1
|2
|2.67
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Ares Management Corporation’s upside potential is 11.95% at a $31 average price target.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Ares Management Corporation and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 66.9% and 35.63%. Ares Management Corporation’s share held by insiders are 2.3%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Ares Management Corporation
|0.72%
|9.06%
|18.42%
|40.76%
|39.62%
|64.51%
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund
|0.13%
|-0.22%
|-0.43%
|2.43%
|-0.25%
|3.58%
For the past year Ares Management Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund.
Summary
Ares Management Corporation beats Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund on 6 of the 6 factors.
