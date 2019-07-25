Contrasting of Ares Management Corporation (ARES) and New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC)

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) and New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ares Management Corporation 24 5.49 N/A 0.27 95.63 New Mountain Finance Corporation 14 4.60 N/A 1.12 12.54

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Ares Management Corporation and New Mountain Finance Corporation. New Mountain Finance Corporation is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ares Management Corporation. Company that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Ares Management Corporation’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of New Mountain Finance Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ares Management Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% New Mountain Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Ares Management Corporation and New Mountain Finance Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ares Management Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 New Mountain Finance Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

The downside potential is -3.91% for Ares Management Corporation with average price target of $28. On the other hand, New Mountain Finance Corporation’s potential upside is 8.07% and its average price target is $15. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, New Mountain Finance Corporation is looking more favorable than Ares Management Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 65.7% of Ares Management Corporation shares and 42.3% of New Mountain Finance Corporation shares. About 2.1% of Ares Management Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 10.46% of New Mountain Finance Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ares Management Corporation 2.38% 8.4% 18.71% 16.67% 14.5% 45.22% New Mountain Finance Corporation -0.99% 2.49% 2.12% 2.19% 2.87% 11.21%

For the past year Ares Management Corporation was more bullish than New Mountain Finance Corporation.

Summary

Ares Management Corporation beats New Mountain Finance Corporation on 6 of the 8 factors.