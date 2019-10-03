Contrasting of Ares Management Corporation (ARES) and Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC)

Both Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) and Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Ares Management Corporation
|29
|1.29
|74.41M
|0.27
|108.33
|Altisource Asset Management Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-4.69
|0.00
Demonstrates Ares Management Corporation and Altisource Asset Management Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) and Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Ares Management Corporation
|257,652,354.57%
|0%
|0%
|Altisource Asset Management Corporation
|0.00%
|3.7%
|-14.7%
Volatility and Risk
A 1.41 beta means Ares Management Corporation’s volatility is 41.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Altisource Asset Management Corporation’s 61.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.61 beta.
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Ares Management Corporation and Altisource Asset Management Corporation.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Ares Management Corporation
|0
|1
|3
|2.75
|Altisource Asset Management Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The consensus target price of Ares Management Corporation is $32.5, with potential upside of 22.97%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Ares Management Corporation and Altisource Asset Management Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 66.9% and 31.7%. 2.3% are Ares Management Corporation’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 9.6% of Altisource Asset Management Corporation shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Ares Management Corporation
|0.72%
|9.06%
|18.42%
|40.76%
|39.62%
|64.51%
|Altisource Asset Management Corporation
|-14%
|-32.48%
|-68.72%
|-68.21%
|-86.11%
|-68.14%
For the past year Ares Management Corporation had bullish trend while Altisource Asset Management Corporation had bearish trend.
Summary
Ares Management Corporation beats on 9 of the 10 factors Altisource Asset Management Corporation.
