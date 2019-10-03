Contrasting of Ares Management Corporation (ARES) and Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC)

Both Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) and Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ares Management Corporation 29 1.29 74.41M 0.27 108.33 Altisource Asset Management Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -4.69 0.00

Demonstrates Ares Management Corporation and Altisource Asset Management Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) and Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ares Management Corporation 257,652,354.57% 0% 0% Altisource Asset Management Corporation 0.00% 3.7% -14.7%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.41 beta means Ares Management Corporation’s volatility is 41.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Altisource Asset Management Corporation’s 61.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.61 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Ares Management Corporation and Altisource Asset Management Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ares Management Corporation 0 1 3 2.75 Altisource Asset Management Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Ares Management Corporation is $32.5, with potential upside of 22.97%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Ares Management Corporation and Altisource Asset Management Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 66.9% and 31.7%. 2.3% are Ares Management Corporation’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 9.6% of Altisource Asset Management Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ares Management Corporation 0.72% 9.06% 18.42% 40.76% 39.62% 64.51% Altisource Asset Management Corporation -14% -32.48% -68.72% -68.21% -86.11% -68.14%

For the past year Ares Management Corporation had bullish trend while Altisource Asset Management Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Ares Management Corporation beats on 9 of the 10 factors Altisource Asset Management Corporation.