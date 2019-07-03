Contrasting of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (ARDC) and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP)

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 15 31.58 N/A -0.90 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 36.46% of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. shares and 0% of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 83.88% of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. -0.46% -0.07% 1.48% -0.07% -8.69% 9.64% Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 3.93% -0.2% 1.66% -1.22% -14.83% 23.61%

For the past year Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. was less bullish than Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.