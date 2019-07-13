Contrasting of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (ARDC) and Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Since Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) and Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Janus Henderson Group plc 23 2.05 N/A 2.25 9.55

Demonstrates Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. and Janus Henderson Group plc earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Janus Henderson Group plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. and Janus Henderson Group plc Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Janus Henderson Group plc 0 1 0 2.00

Janus Henderson Group plc on the other hand boasts of a $23.55 consensus price target and a 2.26% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. and Janus Henderson Group plc are owned by institutional investors at 36.46% and 61.7% respectively. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.97% of Janus Henderson Group plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. -0.46% -0.07% 1.48% -0.07% -8.69% 9.64% Janus Henderson Group plc -4.4% -13.61% -8.47% -8% -36.75% 3.81%

For the past year Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Janus Henderson Group plc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Janus Henderson Group plc beats Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets, as well as invests in real estate and private equity. Janus Henderson Group plc was founded in 1934 and is based in London, United Kingdom with additional offices in Jersey, United Kingdom and Sydney, Australia.