Contrasting of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE) and CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) and CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE), both competing one another are REIT – Diversified companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation 15 1.87 27.02M 1.32 11.51 CyrusOne Inc. 73 5.07 111.98M 0.45 127.84

In table 1 we can see Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation and CyrusOne Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. CyrusOne Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CyrusOne Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation and CyrusOne Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation 175,682,704.81% 9% 2.3% CyrusOne Inc. 152,602,889.07% 2.1% 0.9%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.63 shows that Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is 37.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, CyrusOne Inc. is 33.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.67 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation and CyrusOne Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 CyrusOne Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Competitively CyrusOne Inc. has an average price target of $71.13, with potential downside of -8.71%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation and CyrusOne Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 68.9% and 0% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.1% of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation’s shares. Competitively, CyrusOne Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation 0.46% 2.57% 1.68% 5.79% 7.97% 16.33% CyrusOne Inc. -4.4% 0% 2.92% 7.59% -8.72% 8.55%

For the past year Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation was more bullish than CyrusOne Inc.

CyrusOne Inc., a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, and develops enterprise-class, carrier-neutral, and multi-tenant data center properties. The company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of information technology infrastructure. Its customers operate in various industries, including information technology, financial services, energy, oil and gas, mining, medical, and consumer goods and services. As of December 9, 2016, the companyÂ’s property portfolio included 35 data centers and 2 recovery centers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Singapore. The company qualified as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.