Contrasting of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARNA) and Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA)

As Biotechnology companies, Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) and Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 53 3.13 N/A 12.15 5.16 Tocagen Inc. 7 1.36 N/A -2.53 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tocagen Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tocagen Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 84.7% 76.3% Tocagen Inc. 0.00% -108.1% -56.6%

Analyst Recommendations

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tocagen Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Tocagen Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The upside potential is 50.33% for Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average price target of $77. Competitively the average price target of Tocagen Inc. is $11, which is potential 967.96% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Tocagen Inc. looks more robust than Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 86.3% of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 36.1% of Tocagen Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Competitively, Tocagen Inc. has 1.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.03% 5.03% 41.87% 39.44% 63.57% 60.92% Tocagen Inc. -5.84% -17% -45.44% -51.06% -39.2% -35.2%

For the past year Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 60.92% stronger performance while Tocagen Inc. has -35.2% weaker performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Tocagen Inc.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. The companyÂ’s proprietary investigational clinical programs include etrasimod (APD334), which is in Phase IIb evaluation for ulcerative colitis, as well as is in Phase IIa evaluation for dermatologic extraintestinal manifestations in inflammatory bowel disease, pyoderma gangrenosum, and primary biliary cholangitis; ralinepag that is in Phase IIb evaluation to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; and APD371, which is in Phase IIa evaluation for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease. It has collaboration agreements with Eisai Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Axovant Sciences Ltd.; and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in San Diego, California.

Tocagen Inc., a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Toca 511 & Toca FC that is in Phase 2 portion of a randomized, controlled Phase 2/3 clinical trial for patients with recurrent high grade glioma (HGG). It is also developing Toca 511 & Toca FC in a Phase 1b clinical trial for metastatic cancers, including colorectal, pancreatic, breast, lung, melanoma, and renal. In addition, the company is developing other RRVs to deliver genes to cancer cells against validated immunotherapy targets, such as the checkpoint protein PD-L1. Tocagen Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.