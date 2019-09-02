Contrasting of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARNA) and iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)

This is a contrast between Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) and iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 53 3.22 N/A 12.15 5.16 iBio Inc. 1 8.44 N/A -1.10 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and iBio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 84.7% 76.3% iBio Inc. 0.00% -150.6% -43.9%

Volatility and Risk

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.42 beta, while its volatility is 42.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, iBio Inc.’s 17.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.83 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and iBio Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 iBio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 45.59% and an $77 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and iBio Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 86.3% and 8.1%. 0.2% are Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 45.24% are iBio Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.03% 5.03% 41.87% 39.44% 63.57% 60.92% iBio Inc. -2.84% -3.58% -21.13% -22.05% -18.23% -11.02%

For the past year Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while iBio Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats iBio Inc.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. The companyÂ’s proprietary investigational clinical programs include etrasimod (APD334), which is in Phase IIb evaluation for ulcerative colitis, as well as is in Phase IIa evaluation for dermatologic extraintestinal manifestations in inflammatory bowel disease, pyoderma gangrenosum, and primary biliary cholangitis; ralinepag that is in Phase IIb evaluation to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; and APD371, which is in Phase IIa evaluation for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease. It has collaboration agreements with Eisai Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Axovant Sciences Ltd.; and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in San Diego, California.

iBio, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical product applications using its platform in the United States and internationally. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-CFB03 for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases. It is also developing vaccine candidates for third parties. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Caliber Biotherapeutics LLC and Fiocruz; and collaboration agreements with the A & M University System, AzarGen Biotechnologies (Pty) Ltd, Fraunhofer Center for Molecular Biotechnology, and Theoremdx, Inc. In addition, it offers a range of product and process development, analytical, and manufacturing services. iBio, Inc. is based in New York, New York.