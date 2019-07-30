Contrasting of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARNA) and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG)

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 51 3.81 N/A 12.15 4.61 EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 3.03 N/A -0.34 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Table 2 shows Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -19.6% -17.1% EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

A 1.68 beta means Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 68.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 2.25 which is 125.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$66.33 is Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 5.64%.

Institutional investors held 86.5% of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 49.4% of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Insiders Comparatively, held 14.57% of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13% 17.12% 15.5% 54.29% 22.67% 43.67% EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.81% -25.82% -47.21% -24.94% -56.74% -48.36%

For the past year Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 43.67% stronger performance while EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -48.36% weaker performance.

On 7 of the 9 factors Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. The companyÂ’s proprietary investigational clinical programs include etrasimod (APD334), which is in Phase IIb evaluation for ulcerative colitis, as well as is in Phase IIa evaluation for dermatologic extraintestinal manifestations in inflammatory bowel disease, pyoderma gangrenosum, and primary biliary cholangitis; ralinepag that is in Phase IIb evaluation to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; and APD371, which is in Phase IIa evaluation for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease. It has collaboration agreements with Eisai Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Axovant Sciences Ltd.; and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in San Diego, California.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug compositions and drug delivery systems for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. The company is developing EGP-437 for the treatment of various inflammatory conditions of the eye, including the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain in post-surgical cataract patients; and uveitis, a debilitating form of intraocular inflammation of the anterior portion of the uvea. It is also developing the EyeGate Ocular Bandage Gel, a topically-applied eye drop formulation that has completed its first-in-man clinical trial for the management of corneal epithelial defects, as well as to accelerate re-epithelization of the ocular surface following surgery, injection, and other traumatic and non-traumatic conditions. In addition, the company is developing Eyegate II drug delivery system. It has license agreements with the University of Miami and its School of Medicine; subsidiaries of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.; BioTime, Inc.; and the University of Utah Research Foundation. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.