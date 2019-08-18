Contrasting of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARNA) and AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)

Since Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) and AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 52 3.41 N/A 12.15 5.16 AnaptysBio Inc. 67 133.07 N/A -2.68 0.00

In table 1 we can see Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AnaptysBio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 84.7% 76.3% AnaptysBio Inc. 0.00% -15.8% -15%

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AnaptysBio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 AnaptysBio Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $66.33, and a 19.04% upside potential. Competitively AnaptysBio Inc. has an average target price of $75, with potential upside of 52.44%. Based on the data shown earlier, AnaptysBio Inc. is looking more favorable than Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts view.

Institutional investors held 86.3% of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 0% of AnaptysBio Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.2% of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.2% are AnaptysBio Inc.’s share held by insiders.

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.03% 5.03% 41.87% 39.44% 63.57% 60.92% AnaptysBio Inc. -4.31% -2.7% -22.79% -17.79% -32.36% -15.8%

For the past year Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while AnaptysBio Inc. had bearish trend.

On 7 of the 10 factors Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats AnaptysBio Inc.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. The companyÂ’s proprietary investigational clinical programs include etrasimod (APD334), which is in Phase IIb evaluation for ulcerative colitis, as well as is in Phase IIa evaluation for dermatologic extraintestinal manifestations in inflammatory bowel disease, pyoderma gangrenosum, and primary biliary cholangitis; ralinepag that is in Phase IIb evaluation to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; and APD371, which is in Phase IIa evaluation for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease. It has collaboration agreements with Eisai Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Axovant Sciences Ltd.; and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in San Diego, California.

AnaptysBio, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The companyÂ’s proprietary anti-inflammatory pipeline includes ANB020, an anti-interleukin-33 antibody for the treatment of moderate-to-severe adult atopic dermatitis, severe adult peanut allergy, and severe adult eosinophilic asthma; ANB019, an anti-interleukin-36R antibody for the treatment of rare inflammatory diseases, including generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and a portfolio of checkpoint receptor agonist antibodies for the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases. It also has an immuno-oncology partnership with TESARO, Inc. and TESARO Development, Inc. to develop and commercialize an anti-PD-1 antagonist antibody (TSR-042) and an anti-TIM-3 antagonist antibody (TSR-022), which are under clinical development; and an inflammation partnership with Celgene Corporation to develop an anti-PD-1 checkpoint agonist antibody (CC-90006) that is in clinical stage. The company was formerly known as Anaptys Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to AnaptysBio, Inc. in July 2006. AnaptysBio, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in San Diego, California.