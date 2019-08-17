Contrasting of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARNA) and Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) and Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 52 3.41 N/A 12.15 5.16 Albireo Pharma Inc. 30 113.10 N/A -5.11 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 84.7% 76.3% Albireo Pharma Inc. 0.00% -47% -32.3%

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.42 beta, while its volatility is 42.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Albireo Pharma Inc. has beta of 1.5 which is 50.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Albireo Pharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 19.04% upside potential and an average price target of $66.33. Meanwhile, Albireo Pharma Inc.’s consensus price target is $62, while its potential upside is 164.62%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Albireo Pharma Inc. seems more appealing than Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Albireo Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 86.3% and 79.2% respectively. Insiders held 0.2% of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Albireo Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.03% 5.03% 41.87% 39.44% 63.57% 60.92% Albireo Pharma Inc. -8.55% -18.74% -26.39% 6.63% -17.55% 5.54%

For the past year Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Albireo Pharma Inc.

On 7 of the 9 factors Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Albireo Pharma Inc.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. The companyÂ’s proprietary investigational clinical programs include etrasimod (APD334), which is in Phase IIb evaluation for ulcerative colitis, as well as is in Phase IIa evaluation for dermatologic extraintestinal manifestations in inflammatory bowel disease, pyoderma gangrenosum, and primary biliary cholangitis; ralinepag that is in Phase IIb evaluation to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; and APD371, which is in Phase IIa evaluation for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease. It has collaboration agreements with Eisai Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Axovant Sciences Ltd.; and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in San Diego, California.

Albireo Pharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase II clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and primary biliary cholangitis. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates comprise Elobixibat, an orally administered IBAT inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic constipation and other GI diseases; and A3384, a development stage product to treat bile acid malabsorption. It has license agreement with EA Pharma for the development and commercialization of elobixibat. Albireo Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.