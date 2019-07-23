Contrasting of Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC) and Its Peers

We are comparing Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC) and its competitors on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Shipping companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Ardmore Shipping Corporation has 95.2% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 38.87% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Ardmore Shipping Corporation has 0.37% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 29.82% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Ardmore Shipping Corporation and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ardmore Shipping Corporation 0.00% -13.20% -5.60% Industry Average 2.85% 7.77% 3.02%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Ardmore Shipping Corporation and its rivals’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Ardmore Shipping Corporation N/A 6 0.00 Industry Average 13.31M 467.08M 46.33

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Ardmore Shipping Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ardmore Shipping Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.33 1.47 1.36 2.58

Ardmore Shipping Corporation currently has a consensus target price of $7, suggesting a potential downside of -8.38%. The potential upside of the peers is 14.70%. The analysts’ belief based on the results shown earlier is that Ardmore Shipping Corporation’s rivals are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Ardmore Shipping Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ardmore Shipping Corporation -0.66% 8.18% 42% 4.72% -10.24% 61.46% Industry Average 4.92% 10.39% 19.89% 13.07% 25.04% 28.57%

For the past year Ardmore Shipping Corporation has stronger performance than Ardmore Shipping Corporation’s competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ardmore Shipping Corporation are 1.6 and 1.4. Competitively, Ardmore Shipping Corporation’s competitors have 1.19 and 1.14 for Current and Quick Ratio. Ardmore Shipping Corporation has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ardmore Shipping Corporation’s competitors.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.16 shows that Ardmore Shipping Corporation is 16.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Ardmore Shipping Corporation’s competitors are 27.22% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.27 beta.

Dividends

Ardmore Shipping Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals through product and chemical tankers worldwide. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 27 vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.