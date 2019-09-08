Contrasting of Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) and REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) and REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ardelyx Inc. 3 754.75 N/A -1.68 0.00 REGENXBIO Inc. 48 21.37 N/A -1.04 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Ardelyx Inc. and REGENXBIO Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ardelyx Inc. 0.00% -78.4% -51.2% REGENXBIO Inc. 0.00% -8.1% -7.6%

Risk & Volatility

Ardelyx Inc. is 86.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.86. REGENXBIO Inc. on the other hand, has 0.67 beta which makes it 33.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Ardelyx Inc. is 7.4 while its Current Ratio is 7.4. Meanwhile, REGENXBIO Inc. has a Current Ratio of 14.2 while its Quick Ratio is 14.2. REGENXBIO Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Ardelyx Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Ardelyx Inc. and REGENXBIO Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ardelyx Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 REGENXBIO Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus target price of REGENXBIO Inc. is $37, which is potential 16.21% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 82.8% of Ardelyx Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 89.1% of REGENXBIO Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% are Ardelyx Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of REGENXBIO Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ardelyx Inc. 1.69% -12.36% -26.97% 14.76% -38.99% 34.64% REGENXBIO Inc. -12.25% -12.72% -8.62% 3.42% -33.32% 5.86%

For the past year Ardelyx Inc. was more bullish than REGENXBIO Inc.

Summary

REGENXBIO Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Ardelyx Inc.

Ardelyx, Inc. develops and sells therapeutics for the treatment of cardio renal and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tenapanor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis. The company is also developing RDX7675, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of people with hyperkalemia; and RDX8940 in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with NASH and other gastrointestinal indications. Its drug candidates in the stages of research and development include RDX013 for the treatment of patients with hyperkalemia; RDX011 for the discovery and development of second-generation NHE3 inhibitors; and RDX023 for the discovery and development of gut-biased FXR agonists for the treatment of GI and inflammatory diseases. The company was formerly known as Nteryx, Inc. and changed its name to Ardelyx, Inc. in June 2008. Ardelyx, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

REGENXBIO Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. It is also developing RGX-501, a product candidate for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia, which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; and RGX-111, a product candidate to treat the neurological symptoms of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I that uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system (CNS). In addition, the company engages in the development of RGX-121, a product candidate for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II, which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human iduronate-2-sulfatase gene to the CNS. Further, it licenses its NAV vectors to various other biotechnology companies. The company was formerly known as REGENX Biosciences, LLC and changed its name to REGENXBIO Inc. in September 2014. REGENXBIO Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.