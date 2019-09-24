Contrasting of Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RARX)

Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RARX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ardelyx Inc. 3 1254.33 N/A -1.68 0.00 Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 26 449.46 N/A -1.92 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Ardelyx Inc. and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RARX)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ardelyx Inc. 0.00% -78.4% -51.2% Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -47% -43.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Ardelyx Inc. is 7.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.4. The Current Ratio of rival Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 20.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 20.1. Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Ardelyx Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ardelyx Inc. and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ardelyx Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $49, with potential upside of 105.02%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ardelyx Inc. and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 82.8% and 99.9% respectively. About 1.5% of Ardelyx Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ardelyx Inc. 1.69% -12.36% -26.97% 14.76% -38.99% 34.64% Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.76% 2.81% 56.87% 72.27% 210.02% 87.03%

For the past year Ardelyx Inc. has weaker performance than Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Ardelyx Inc.

Ardelyx, Inc. develops and sells therapeutics for the treatment of cardio renal and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tenapanor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis. The company is also developing RDX7675, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of people with hyperkalemia; and RDX8940 in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with NASH and other gastrointestinal indications. Its drug candidates in the stages of research and development include RDX013 for the treatment of patients with hyperkalemia; RDX011 for the discovery and development of second-generation NHE3 inhibitors; and RDX023 for the discovery and development of gut-biased FXR agonists for the treatment of GI and inflammatory diseases. The company was formerly known as Nteryx, Inc. and changed its name to Ardelyx, Inc. in June 2008. Ardelyx, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system in the United States. The companyÂ’s peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules. Its lead product candidate is RA101495, an injection into the tissue under the skin for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), as well as for the treatment of other debilitating complement-mediated diseases, including refractory generalized myasthenia gravis (rMG) and lupus nephritis (LP). The companyÂ’s preclinical testing products include Factor D inhibition for age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy, as well as for Orphan renal dense deposit and C3 glomerulonephritis; Oral C5 inhibitor for PNH, rMG, LN, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases; and C1s inhibition for autoimmune/CNS diseases. It has multi-target collaboration and license agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.