Contrasting of Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) and MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) and MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcus Biosciences Inc. 10 43.77 N/A -2.21 0.00 MeiraGTx Holdings plc 17 1185.53 N/A -3.15 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Arcus Biosciences Inc. and MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Arcus Biosciences Inc. and MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -22.7% -19.5% MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0.00% -150.6% -91.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Arcus Biosciences Inc. are 12.9 and 12.9 respectively. Its competitor MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s Current Ratio is 4.8 and its Quick Ratio is 4.8. Arcus Biosciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

Analyst Ratings

Arcus Biosciences Inc. and MeiraGTx Holdings plc Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 129.89% for Arcus Biosciences Inc. with consensus target price of $20.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 50.1% of Arcus Biosciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 26.5% of MeiraGTx Holdings plc are owned by institutional investors. About 0.4% of Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 19.39% of MeiraGTx Holdings plc shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arcus Biosciences Inc. -11.71% -22.28% -12.81% -20.64% -37.99% -9.66% MeiraGTx Holdings plc 20.04% 12.68% 74.82% 71.85% 0% 130.5%

For the past year Arcus Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend while MeiraGTx Holdings plc had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Arcus Biosciences Inc. beats MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing various products for treating solid tumors, including AB928, an adenosine receptor antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial; AB680, a CD73 inhibitor; AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is Phase I clinical trial; and AB154, an anti-TIGIT antibody. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, an integrated clinical stage gene therapy company, develops various gene therapy products for the lives of patients suffering from acquired and inherited disorders. The company focuses on various areas of unmet medical need comprising inherited retinal diseases, xerostomia, and neurodegenerative diseases. It has four ongoing clinical programs, including AAV-RPE65, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of RPE65-deficiency in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-RPGR that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat x-linked retinitis pigmentosa in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-CNGB3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of achromatopsia in adult and pediatric patients; and AAV-AQP1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with grade 2 or 3 radiation-induced xerostomia. The company also has a pipeline of preclinical and research programs in other indications. MeiraGTx Holdings plc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.