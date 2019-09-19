Contrasting of Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) and Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) and Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcus Biosciences Inc. 9 45.34 N/A -2.21 0.00 Gritstone Oncology Inc. 11 94.87 N/A -2.40 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Arcus Biosciences Inc. and Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Arcus Biosciences Inc. and Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -22.7% -19.5% Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0.00% -312.1% -48.4%

Liquidity

Arcus Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.9 and a Quick Ratio of 12.9. Competitively, Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.6 and has 9.6 Quick Ratio. Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 47.6% of Arcus Biosciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 65% of Gritstone Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1% of Arcus Biosciences Inc. shares. Comparatively, 7.27% are Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arcus Biosciences Inc. -8.77% -0.38% -21.22% -16.74% -31.52% -26.56% Gritstone Oncology Inc. 7.03% -6.75% -1.69% -17.52% 0% -32.04%

For the past year Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Summary

Arcus Biosciences Inc. beats Gritstone Oncology Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing various products for treating solid tumors, including AB928, an adenosine receptor antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial; AB680, a CD73 inhibitor; AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is Phase I clinical trial; and AB154, an anti-TIGIT antibody. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.