Contrasting of Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) and Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM)

We are comparing Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) and Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcus Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 25.32M -2.21 0.00 Evofem Biosciences Inc. 5 -0.08 32.02M -3.08 0.00

Table 1 highlights Arcus Biosciences Inc. and Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Arcus Biosciences Inc. and Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcus Biosciences Inc. 316,500,000.00% -22.7% -19.5% Evofem Biosciences Inc. 613,409,961.69% 524.3% -617.1%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Arcus Biosciences Inc. and Evofem Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Arcus Biosciences Inc. is $22, with potential upside of 116.11%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 47.6% of Arcus Biosciences Inc. shares and 55.8% of Evofem Biosciences Inc. shares. About 1% of Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 31.5% of Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arcus Biosciences Inc. -8.77% -0.38% -21.22% -16.74% -31.52% -26.56% Evofem Biosciences Inc. -2.99% -13.98% 23.98% 47.27% 117.94% 15.99%

For the past year Arcus Biosciences Inc. has -26.56% weaker performance while Evofem Biosciences Inc. has 15.99% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 11 factors Arcus Biosciences Inc. beats Evofem Biosciences Inc.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing various products for treating solid tumors, including AB928, an adenosine receptor antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial; AB680, a CD73 inhibitor; AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is Phase I clinical trial; and AB154, an anti-TIGIT antibody. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women. The company is also developing vaginal gel product candidate for the treatment of recurrent bacterial vaginosis. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.