Contrasting of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) and UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) and UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 11 0.00 8.43M -2.19 0.00 UroGen Pharma Ltd. 33 0.00 16.36M -5.02 0.00

In table 1 we can see Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. and UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 75,945,945.95% -170.2% -52% UroGen Pharma Ltd. 50,261,136.71% -61.2% -56.8%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. and UroGen Pharma Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0 2 0 2.00

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s upside potential is 72.74% at a $18 consensus price target. Competitively UroGen Pharma Ltd. has an average price target of $45.5, with potential upside of 89.74%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that UroGen Pharma Ltd. seems more appealing than Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. and UroGen Pharma Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 17.4% and 75.4% respectively. Insiders held roughly 22.3% of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 15.34% 43.26% 85.93% 172.2% 69.28% 200.44% UroGen Pharma Ltd. 6.5% -6.42% -9.76% -17.87% -24.15% -20.81%

For the past year Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has 200.44% stronger performance while UroGen Pharma Ltd. has -20.81% weaker performance.

Summary

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. beats on 6 of the 11 factors UroGen Pharma Ltd.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. operates as an RNA medicines company. Its RNA therapeutics platforms could be applied in various types of RNA medicines, including small interfering RNA, messenger RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, and gene editing therapeutics. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 120 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other countries. Its proprietary UNA technology is used to target individual genes in the human genome, as well as viral genes, and other species for therapeutic purposes. The company develops novel RNA therapeutics through its partnerships with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Synthetic Genomics Inc., and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Inc. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with CureVac AG to jointly discover, develop, and commercialize novel messenger RNA therapeutics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment only in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant, or supplemental post-surgery, therapy. The company is developing its product candidates as chemoablation agents, which are designed to remove tumors by non-surgical means, to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, and low-grade bladder cancer. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.