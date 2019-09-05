Contrasting of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) and Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) and Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 8 5.72 N/A -2.19 0.00 Sesen Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. and Sesen Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) and Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0.00% -170.2% -52% Sesen Bio Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -31.5%

Volatility & Risk

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 2.35 beta, while its volatility is 135.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Sesen Bio Inc.’s 35.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.65 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. are 2.5 and 2.5. Competitively, Sesen Bio Inc. has 6.4 and 6.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Sesen Bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. and Sesen Bio Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Sesen Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 61.87% and an $18 average price target. Meanwhile, Sesen Bio Inc.’s average price target is $1, while its potential downside is -5.66%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than Sesen Bio Inc., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 17.4% of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 31.6% of Sesen Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 22.3% of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. shares. Comparatively, 6.56% are Sesen Bio Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 15.34% 43.26% 85.93% 172.2% 69.28% 200.44% Sesen Bio Inc. 0% -18.54% 0% 73% -28.49% -13.38%

For the past year Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while Sesen Bio Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. beats Sesen Bio Inc.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. operates as an RNA medicines company. Its RNA therapeutics platforms could be applied in various types of RNA medicines, including small interfering RNA, messenger RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, and gene editing therapeutics. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 120 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other countries. Its proprietary UNA technology is used to target individual genes in the human genome, as well as viral genes, and other species for therapeutic purposes. The company develops novel RNA therapeutics through its partnerships with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Synthetic Genomics Inc., and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Inc. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with CureVac AG to jointly discover, develop, and commercialize novel messenger RNA therapeutics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Sesen Bio, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. It also develops Vicinium in combination with Durvalumab, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and Vicinium in combination with AstraZeneca's checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. In addition, the company is developing systemically-administered TPTs, including VB6-845d for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sesen Bio, Inc. in May 2018. Sesen Bio, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.