Contrasting of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 8 5.78 N/A -2.19 0.00 Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 7 43.39 N/A -1.29 0.00

In table 1 we can see Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0.00% -170.2% -52% Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -86.4%

Risk and Volatility

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s 2.35 beta indicates that its volatility is 135.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.87 beta which is 87.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2.5 and 2.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. Its rival Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 12.4 and 12.4 respectively. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 60.28% upside potential and a consensus price target of $18.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 17.4% and 11.6%. 22.3% are Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. has 18.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 15.34% 43.26% 85.93% 172.2% 69.28% 200.44% Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. -11.67% -21.04% -41.04% -27.92% -95.95% -16.85%

For the past year Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. operates as an RNA medicines company. Its RNA therapeutics platforms could be applied in various types of RNA medicines, including small interfering RNA, messenger RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, and gene editing therapeutics. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 120 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other countries. Its proprietary UNA technology is used to target individual genes in the human genome, as well as viral genes, and other species for therapeutic purposes. The company develops novel RNA therapeutics through its partnerships with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Synthetic Genomics Inc., and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Inc. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with CureVac AG to jointly discover, develop, and commercialize novel messenger RNA therapeutics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.