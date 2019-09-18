Contrasting of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

We are contrasting Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 8 6.53 N/A -2.19 0.00 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 33.28 N/A -0.99 0.00

Demonstrates Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0.00% -170.2% -52% Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -98.8% -61.3%

Volatility & Risk

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is 135.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.35 beta. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 101.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.01 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is 2.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.5. The Current Ratio of rival Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 4.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.9. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus target price of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is $18, with potential upside of 54.37%. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $13 consensus target price and a 417.93% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 17.4% and 44%. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 22.3%. Competitively, 2.5% are Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 15.34% 43.26% 85.93% 172.2% 69.28% 200.44% Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0% -8% -25% -45.24% -32.02% -31%

For the past year Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has 200.44% stronger performance while Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -31% weaker performance.

Summary

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. operates as an RNA medicines company. Its RNA therapeutics platforms could be applied in various types of RNA medicines, including small interfering RNA, messenger RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, and gene editing therapeutics. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 120 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other countries. Its proprietary UNA technology is used to target individual genes in the human genome, as well as viral genes, and other species for therapeutic purposes. The company develops novel RNA therapeutics through its partnerships with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Synthetic Genomics Inc., and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Inc. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with CureVac AG to jointly discover, develop, and commercialize novel messenger RNA therapeutics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops active DNA immunotherapies and vaccines in combination with proprietary electroporation delivery devices to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune systemÂ’s tolerance of cancerous cells; and SynCon product design is also intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza. It has completed, current or planned clinical programs of its proprietary SynCon immunotherapies for HPV-caused pre-cancers and cancers, influenza, prostate cancer, breast/lung/pancreatic cancer, hepatitis C virus, hepatitis B virus, HIV, Ebola, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, and Zika virus. The companyÂ’s partners and collaborators include MedImmune, LLC, the Wistar Institute, University of Pennsylvania, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, GeneOne Life Science, Plumbline Life Sciences, ApolloBio Corporation, Drexel University, the National Institutes of Health, HIV Vaccines Trial Network, National Cancer Institute, Genentech, and U.S. Military HIV Research Program. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.