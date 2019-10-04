Contrasting of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)

We will be contrasting the differences between Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 11 0.00 8.75M -2.19 0.00 EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 58.51M -1.37 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 78,828,828.83% -170.2% -52% EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3,559,652,004.62% -336.6% -122.8%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.35 beta indicates that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is 135.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 75.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.75 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is 2.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.5. The Current Ratio of rival EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.9. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The consensus price target of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is $18, with potential upside of 70.78%. Meanwhile, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $4, while its potential upside is 93.24%. The data provided earlier shows that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 17.4% and 62% respectively. Insiders held 22.3% of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. shares. Competitively, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 15.34% 43.26% 85.93% 172.2% 69.28% 200.44% EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.79% -18.71% -16.77% -34.43% -38.5% -26.46%

For the past year Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has 200.44% stronger performance while EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -26.46% weaker performance.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. operates as an RNA medicines company. Its RNA therapeutics platforms could be applied in various types of RNA medicines, including small interfering RNA, messenger RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, and gene editing therapeutics. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 120 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other countries. Its proprietary UNA technology is used to target individual genes in the human genome, as well as viral genes, and other species for therapeutic purposes. The company develops novel RNA therapeutics through its partnerships with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Synthetic Genomics Inc., and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Inc. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with CureVac AG to jointly discover, develop, and commercialize novel messenger RNA therapeutics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing ophthalmic products in indications with high unmet medical need to help improve the lives of patients with eye disorders. The company has developed three FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology, including DEXYCU (dexamethasone intraocular suspension), which is administered as a single intraocular dose at the end of ocular surgery for postoperative inflammation; ILUVIEN (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for diabetic macular edema; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) for posterior uveitis. Its lead product candidate is Durasert, (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for the treatment of non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. In addition, the company's pre-clinical development program focuses on using its core Durasert platform technology to deliver drugs to treat wet age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma, osteoarthritis, and other diseases. It has license agreements with Bausch and Lomb for Retisert product; a license agreement with Alimera for ocular applications of the ILUVIEN device; and a collaboration agreement with Pfizer for the Durasert device delivering latanoprost. The company was formerly known as pSivida Corp. and changed its name to EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2018. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.