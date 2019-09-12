Contrasting of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 8 5.91 N/A -2.19 0.00 Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 14 86.18 N/A -1.70 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0.00% -170.2% -52% Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -66.1% -37.2%

Volatility and Risk

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is 135.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.35 beta. Competitively, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 114.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.14 beta.

Liquidity

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.5 and a Quick Ratio of 2.5. Competitively, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5 and has 5 Quick Ratio. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

The average price target of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is $18, with potential upside of 60.14%. Meanwhile, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $23.6, while its potential upside is 57.65%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. seems more appealing than Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 17.4% and 90%. Insiders owned roughly 22.3% of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 8.38% are Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 15.34% 43.26% 85.93% 172.2% 69.28% 200.44% Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -12.68% 8.52% 35.62% 9.57% 27.5%

For the past year Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. operates as an RNA medicines company. Its RNA therapeutics platforms could be applied in various types of RNA medicines, including small interfering RNA, messenger RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, and gene editing therapeutics. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 120 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other countries. Its proprietary UNA technology is used to target individual genes in the human genome, as well as viral genes, and other species for therapeutic purposes. The company develops novel RNA therapeutics through its partnerships with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Synthetic Genomics Inc., and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Inc. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with CureVac AG to jointly discover, develop, and commercialize novel messenger RNA therapeutics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of treatments for rare, chronic liver, cardiovascular, and viral infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s preclinical stage development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1; DCR-PCSK9, which targets the PCSK9 gene in the treatment of statin-refractory patients with hypercholesterolemia; and DCR-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection, as well as other product candidates for use in the treatment of cardiovascular and chronic liver diseases. It has a research collaboration and license agreements with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; City of Hope, an academic research and medical center; and Plant Bioscience Limited. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.